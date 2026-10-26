Germany’s Kommando Spezialkräfte (KSK) special forces unit, stationed in Calw, is changing its training in preparation for a possible war with the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. Its personnel are preparing for prolonged operations in difficult conditions on NATO’s eastern flank, Interia reports.

Preparation for prolonged operations

KSK commander Brigadier General Andreas Kühne stated that the unit is deliberately preparing to counter Russia. According to him, operations were previously usually planned for about three days: after completing a task, service members returned to base to rest and replenish supplies.

In the event of a war with Russia, special forces personnel would have to operate in field conditions for much longer, initially without a set deadline for completing the operation. The training includes countering an adversary that has tanks, artillery, drones and electronic warfare capabilities. The service members also train in severe cold, preparing for possible conditions on the Alliance’s eastern flank.

Readiness within four hours

Kühne said that KSK fighters must carry out their tasks before the main forces, including Germany’s 45th Armoured Brigade stationed in Lithuania, enter combat. According to him, within four hours of receiving an order, service members can be aboard an aircraft in Stuttgart with equipment to carry out the mission.

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The commander noted that during exercises in the Baltic states, Germany demonstrated the capabilities of its special forces. In his view, this should show Moscow that a potential attack on NATO would be accompanied by significant losses.

The unit in Calw

The KSK was created on September 20, 1996. According to the Bundeswehr, its tasks include defending Germany and its allies in cooperation with other NATO forces and partners, gathering information important to command, and striking strategic or operational targets. The unit can also operate behind enemy lines, free German citizens abroad, detain designated individuals during international missions, and train foreign special forces.

The KSK was previously reformed after cases of right-wing extremism, violations in the handling of ammunition, and oversight shortcomings were identified. In July 2020, the unit’s second company was disbanded after its structures were deemed beyond reform.

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