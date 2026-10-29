Lavrov to Travel to the U.S. for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting — Bloomberg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit the United States this week to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers from the “G20” countries. The event will take place on October 30–31 in Atlanta.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow plans to promote its own vision of a “multipolar world” during the talks.

Lavrov’s visit—he is subject to international sanctions—comes amid intensified contacts between the U.S. and Russia regarding the resumption of peace talks on the war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg reports this.

Earlier, Lavrov stated that the war against Ukraine would continue and could intensify.

Prior to that, Lavrov ruled out the possibility of Russian concessions in negotiations with Witkoff.

As a reminder, Trump wants to conclude a peace agreement on Ukraine in December at the G20 summit.

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