In the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise plans to run for the position of minority leader. A source familiar with the politician's plans told The Hill about his intentions.

Possible competition with Jordan

Scalise is likely to compete for the position with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan. The publication notes that the race for Republican leadership in the chamber could be tense.

Scalise's intention became known after House Speaker Mike Johnson told staff on Wednesday morning that he would not run for minority leader.

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Experience in Republican leadership

From 2019 to 2022, Scalise was the minority whip in the House of Representatives, when Democrats controlled the chamber. In 2023, after Republicans regained control of the chamber, he became majority leader.

Scalise is one of Johnson's closest allies and helped him overcome divisions in the House Republican Conference and advance President Trump's legislative agenda. In 2023, Scalise won the Republican nomination for speaker, but withdrew his candidacy when it became clear that he would not have sufficient support from fellow party members.

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