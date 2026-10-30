In Sweden, Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson has backed the official concept of “open Swedishness” amid a public dispute between two senior party members over the definition of Swedish identity. The Local Sweden reports.

Åkesson’s position

In a column for the Expressen newspaper, Åkesson wrote that supporters of the view that ethnicity defines Swedishness will achieve nothing. He stressed that “open Swedishness” remains the party’s official position.

This approach means that anyone can become Swedish regardless of their country of birth or their parents’ origins if they learn the language, embrace Swedish culture and core values, and consider themselves Swedish. Åkesson also said that those who disagree with this position can leave the party or run their own blog.

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Dispute within the party

The conflict began on October 9, when MP and former party secretary Richard Jomshof published a post on X about the need to recognize the importance of biological ties for national cohesion. Mattias Karlsson, a longtime ally of Åkesson, opposed this position and warned against abandoning “open Swedishness” in favor of an ethno-nationalist course.

Jomshof and Karlsson, along with Åkesson and MP Björn Söder, were part of the so-called “Gang of Four,” which took over the party leadership in 2005 and reformed it. Åkesson said that the party must allow broad discussion while also acting as a serious political force with a clear ideological foundation.

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