Türkiye's Anadolu Agency reports that by 2030, the European Union is expected to deliver only about one-third of counter-drone and very short-range air defense programs. This forecast is contained in the European Defence Agency's 2026 annual report on defense readiness, which Euronews obtained, according to the agency.

Growing investment

The document states that investment in counter-drone systems and very short-range air defense increased sixfold in 2024–2025. At the same time, the report pointed to persistent significant gaps in Europe's capabilities to counter threats from unmanned systems.

According to the report's assessment, EU countries must invest €18.9 billion, or $21.1 billion, in drone technologies over 2024–2029. The document was delivered to European governments last week.

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Procurement and production problems

The European Defence Agency also pointed to fragmented procurement at the national level, limited interoperability of systems, insufficient testing capabilities, and a lack of industrial capacity to rapidly scale up production, especially of armed drones.

The report states that closing these gaps will require relatively moderate investment compared with other defense capabilities. However, this requires stable funding and a more flexible, integrated approach. With an appropriate investment model, the sector could grow by 140% as early as next year. Rapid technological development also creates a risk that military systems will become obsolete before they are deployed.

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