A plane flying from Israel landed at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria on Tuesday, November 3, after an email was received reporting a bomb threat. The Jerusalem Post reports.

In its headline, the Jerusalem Post states that the plane was forced to land. Local media also reported the incident.

Aircraft inspection

After landing, counterterrorism units were involved in inspecting the aircraft. They examined the plane for the possible presence of explosive devices. The matter concerned possible, rather than confirmed, explosive devices.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

BTA information

According to the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency BTA, the inspection was announced by Bulgaria's Interior Ministry Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov. At the time of publication, counterterrorism units were continuing to inspect the plane.

The Jerusalem Post described the event as developing, so the inspection was ongoing at the time of publication. The report does not provide the result of the inspection or information about the discovery of explosive devices.

Read us on