Lithuania declares red alert and orders people to seek shelter — RMF24

On Sunday morning, October 18, 2026, Lithuania declared a red air alert in the central and northern parts of the country. Residents of the areas covered by the warning were ordered to move to shelters, RMF24 reports.

Alert in Lithuania

The red warning level was declared not across all of Lithuania, but in its central and northern parts. The instruction to move to shelters applied to residents of the areas where the air alert was declared.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Yellow level in Latvia

At the same time, Latvia introduced a yellow warning level near its border with Lithuania. The Latvian side reported a possible threat related to an approaching drone.

According to Reuters, as cited by RMF24, at the time of publication no details were reported about the type of drone, its route, or other circumstances of the potential threat. The outlet also said it was awaiting further information.

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