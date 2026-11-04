Mike Johnson Steps Down as Speaker Following the Republicans' Defeat

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has decided to step down following the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections, Politico reports, citing sources. His decision could trigger a leadership battle among Republicans, who will now be in the minority in the lower chamber of Congress.

Johnson announced his decision during a private phone call with staff on the morning of Wednesday, November 4. Prior to that, he discussed his decision with U.S. President Donald Trump. According to the publication, the Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections was the reason for this decision. According to preliminary data, the party lost at least 21 seats in the House of Representatives. This allowed the Democrats to regain control of the lower chamber of Congress after four years in the minority.

At the same time, Johnson has not yet given a clear answer to the question of whether he plans to remain a member of the next Congress. According to one of Politico’s sources, the Speaker did not specify whether he would be sworn in as a congressman or whether he would relinquish his seat altogether.

Who Could Lead the Republicans

Johnson’s departure sets the stage for a race for the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives. According to Politico, the main contenders for the position could be Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan. After the Democrats take the majority, the Republicans will serve as the opposition in the lower chamber.

Two sources told the publication that Jordan plans to announce his candidacy later on Wednesday. Scalise is also expected to declare his intention to run for the leadership position on the same day. According to Politico’s sources, Scalise intends to present himself as an experienced politician capable of uniting Republicans and coordinating their efforts as a minority. He also plans to emphasize his ability to stand up to Democrats in the House of Representatives.

What We Know About the U.S. Election Results

The U.S. midterm congressional elections ended in a victory for the Democrats. According to data cited in a UNIAN report, the party gained control of both chambers—the Senate and the House of Representatives. In particular, the Democrats won in several states where Senate seats had been predominantly held by Republicans for decades.

President Donald Trump has already reacted to the election results. He congratulated the Democrats and said he looks forward to working with them. “I congratulate the Democrats and look forward to working together for the good of our country. I think they themselves will want to cooperate with me. Otherwise, I’ll simply veto everything, and they hardly need that,” Trump said.

The election defeat is already affecting the balance of power in Congress and the Republicans’ position. If Johnson ultimately steps down, the party will have to elect a new leader to represent its interests in the House of Representatives, according to Politico.

In the U.S., according to preliminary election results, Democrats may defeat incumbent Republicans in three House districts in North Carolina, The Hill reports, citing projections from the election analytics service Decision Desk HQ.

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