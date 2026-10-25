U.S. First Lady Melania Trump did not rule out the possibility of visiting Ukraine in person. When asked by reporters about a possible trip, she replied briefly: “We’ll see.” Meanwhile, Donald Trump suggested that his wife might join the ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Melania and Donald Trump spoke with reporters in Palm Beach on Saturday, October 24, after they voted early in the U.S. midterm elections. During the conversation, the First Lady was asked if she planned to visit Ukraine in person. Melania Trump did not confirm the trip, but she did not rule out the possibility either. “We’ll see,” she said. Donald Trump also commented on his wife’s possible visit. “It could happen,” the U.S. president noted.

Melania Trump spoke about her role in the ceasefire

While speaking with reporters, the First Lady of the United States also spoke publicly for the first time about her involvement in reaching the ceasefire agreement. According to her, she acted as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine regarding the town of Oleshky, where a critical food shortage is reportedly unfolding.

Melania Trump stated that as part of this effort, she communicated with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “We talked. We signed an agreement,” said the First Lady of the United States.

She also expressed hope that the agreement would proceed as planned. According to her, the ceasefire is set to begin on October 27. “It’s wonderful that we have the Pope’s support, and the ceasefire begins on October 27, so I hope everything goes according to plan,” Melania Trump said. At the same time, the reports do not specify exactly what obligations the agreement entails, who signed it, or how compliance with the ceasefire will be monitored.

Donald Trump Praised His Wife for the Negotiations

The U.S. president stated that, in his opinion, his wife has achieved more than some members of his team involved in international negotiations. In particular, he compared her work to the efforts of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“I think she’s doing a better job than the professionals right now. She secured a ceasefire. This concerns children, people, and the elderly,” said Donald Trump. He also did not rule out the possibility that Melania might join the negotiation process. However, the president did not announce a specific decision regarding her participation in future meetings.

The Pope also called for a ceasefire

The New York Post article also mentions the role of Pope Leo XIV. According to the publication, the pontiff spoke with Vladimir Putin on October 16 and, three days later, with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He called on the parties to agree to a ceasefire. These contacts took place a few days before Melania Trump announced that an agreement had been reached. This raised questions about the role each participant played in its preparation.

According to the publication, representatives of the U.S. Democratic Party accused the First Lady of taking credit for the Pope’s efforts. At the same time, the article notes that both Russia and Ukraine confirmed Melania Trump’s role in reaching the agreement. The main question now is whether the ceasefire will take effect on October 27 and exactly what agreements were reached. Melania Trump’s possible visit to Ukraine remains merely speculation: the First Lady has not provided any specific dates or a confirmed itinerary for the trip, according to the American publication *New York Post*.

European leaders are considering five politicians who could potentially represent Europe in negotiations with Vladimir Putin. The Telegraph reported this on October 23, citing diplomatic sources.

Earlier, Vance stated that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to negotiations, but peace is still a long way off.

Read us on