The Mayors and Independents movement took first place in the municipal elections in Prague, Czech Republic, receiving 23% of the vote, and refused to form the city government together with the ANO party. Anadolu Agency reports on the preliminary election results in the Czech Republic.

Petr Hlaváček, the movement's election leader in Prague, said that the political force would hold coalition talks with the Together for Prague alliance, the Prague Together movement and the Pirate Party. The Together for Prague alliance, which included the Civic Democrats and TOP 09, received 22% of the vote. Prague Together won 18%, while ANO received 14%.

Senate election results

On Saturday, voting was also held for one-third of the Czech Senate's membership — 27 out of 81 seats. Five candidates received more than 50% of the vote and won mandates in the first round. They included Christian Democrat leader Jan Grolich, Jan Grulich of TOP 09, Jan Sobotka and Zbyněk Linhart of the Mayors and Independents movement, as well as Tomáš Fiala of the Our Czechia party.

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With around 90% of votes counted, Mayors and Independents and ANO each secured 13 places among candidates advancing to the second round. The Civic Democrats received nine such places. The final composition of the Senate will be determined after the second round of voting next weekend.

Municipal councils

The Christian Democrats became the most successful party in the municipal elections, with nearly 2,000 of their deputies elected to local councils. They were followed by Mayors and Independents, ANO and the Civic Democrats in terms of elected representatives. Nationwide turnout was 47%.

ANO took first place in six of the 13 regional centres. In total, nearly 190,000 candidates competed for approximately 62,000 seats on local councils, while 154 candidates ran for the upper house of parliament.

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