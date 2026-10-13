In London, the leaders of J7 — an association of major Jewish communities from seven countries — held a multi-day summit on combating anti-Semitism. During a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, they proposed creating an international ministerial working group to combat anti-Semitism, and the minister agreed to host its first meeting, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Proposal for an international group

J7 includes Jewish organizations from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Australia and Argentina. The coalition was created to coordinate approaches to security, education, technology policy and other measures to counter anti-Semitism.

Participants in the talks with Miliband discussed the rising number of anti-Semitic incidents, the spread of hatred online, as well as threats from the Iranian regime and its proxies. J7 also expressed concern over the British government's decisions and rhetoric regarding Israel, saying they have a negative impact on Jewish communities.

Miliband said there is no place for anti-Semitism in society and that Jewish communities must be able to live freely and safely. According to him, the increase in anti-Semitic incidents in a number of countries requires a coordinated international response. Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League, also said there is a need to counter online anti-Semitism, which, according to him, is being intensified by artificial intelligence and social media.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Visit to Ireland

After London, the J7 delegation traveled to Dublin, where it gathered at Herzog Park in solidarity with the local Jewish community. Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, said the community numbers about 2,200 people and recorded 143 anti-Semitic incidents between July 2025 and January 2026.

Cohen called for practical security measures, political leadership and consistent recognition that anti-Semitism is unacceptable. J7 representatives met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Joe Hackett, secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The organization called on the Irish government to provide separate security funding for Jewish community and educational institutions and to consistently enforce hate crime legislation.

According to J7's latest annual report, 2025 was the deadliest year for Jews living outside Israel since 1994. The report also noted an increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the United Kingdom.

Read us on