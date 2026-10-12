German Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Bärbel Bas announced on October 12 that she is stepping down as co-chair of her party and leaving her government post. She explained the decision by the death of her stepdaughter and increased public criticism during a difficult period for her, Anadolu Agency reports.

Resignation from government and party

In an address to party members, Bas said she had informed Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil that she was immediately stepping down as co-chair. She also asked Chancellor Friedrich Merz to release her from her government position, which she had held since May 2025.

According to Bas, after the death of her stepdaughter, she realized the need to take time to grieve. She also noted that public attacks against her had intensified, including from representatives of the coalition partner.

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Criticism of social reforms

Bas, 58, headed the German parliament from 2021 until March 2025. Last year, she was elected party co-chair together with Klingbeil. At the end of September, she had already canceled public events due to family circumstances.

In recent months, the politician had faced criticism from some representatives of the conservative CDU/CSU alliance over the pace of social reforms. Some of them called on her to resign.

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