Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in India on October 13, where she will hold talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The sides plan to discuss the priorities of the bilateral roadmap, including trade, energy, people-to-people ties, as well as cooperation in security and defence, Anadolu Agency reports.

Talks in New Delhi

According to Canada’s foreign ministry, the meeting between Anand and Jaishankar will be the 11th since September 2025. During her stay in New Delhi, the Canadian minister will also take part in a discussion on middle powers and the changing world order at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

A Canadian statement said that at the forum, Anand will emphasize the importance of multilateral and plurilateral cooperation amid geopolitical uncertainty. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this is Anand’s third visit to the country since June 2025, reflecting active high-level contacts between India and Canada.

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Visit to the UAE and trade talks

After India, Anand will continue her trip to the United Arab Emirates as part of a visit scheduled for October 13–16. In the UAE, she is to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, officials and business representatives. The topics of the talks include expanding commercial partnership and cooperation in defence and security, artificial intelligence and innovation.

On the same day, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They confirmed their intention to conclude negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement as soon as possible and support efforts aimed at doubling bilateral trade by 2030. The sides also welcomed the Team Canada trade mission, led in India by Canada’s Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, discussed geopolitical instability in the Indo-Pacific region, and agreed to stay in touch ahead of Modi’s visit to Canada in December.

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