US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has dismissed Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia from his position as director for strategy, plans and policy (J-5) of the Joint Staff. The Hill reports, citing two US officials familiar with the situation.

Dismissal of the lieutenant general

Sylvia, who previously commanded the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division, was dismissed this week. The reason for the decision was not specified. Hegseth’s office referred the publication’s request for comment to the Joint Staff.

A Joint Staff spokesperson said that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, the Joint Staff and the Joint Force are grateful to Sylvia and his family for 32 years of service to the United States. He also wished them success in the future.

It is currently unknown who will replace Sylvia in the position. According to one US official and another source familiar with the matter, the deputy or vice director usually temporarily performs the duties of the head of the relevant directorate until the president nominates a candidate for Senate confirmation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The role of J-5 and personnel changes

The J-5 directorate prepares plans and policy and strategy recommendations for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Its task is to support military recommendations to the president and other US leaders, taking into account the strategic context, interagency coordination, cooperation with allies, the positions of combatant commanders and the risks of implementing the National Military Strategy.

As The Hill notes, Sylvia became another senior officer whom Hegseth has dismissed or forced to leave his post since taking charge of the Pentagon. During this period, there have been more than two dozen such personnel decisions, and they have drawn objections from Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

In early October, Hegseth defended a plan to cut up to 20% of admirals and generals in the US Army, Navy and Air Force. He said the command structure was too overloaded with senior ranks and detached from service members in the field. Sylvia’s predecessor, Lieutenant General Joe McGee, retired last year after tensions in his relations with Hegseth and Caine.

Read us on