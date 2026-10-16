Italy's Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida condemned truck drivers' protests over a sharp rise in fuel prices, which caused disruptions in the supply of goods, including in Calabria. As ANSA reports, the minister said that the right to protest deserves respect, but blocking roads to obstruct the distribution of goods is a crime.

Fuel disruptions in Calabria

Lollobrigida called for ensuring the free movement of transport and the supply of goods. According to him, road blockades could leave millions of Italians facing shortages of goods in stores or significant price increases, worsening the situation for many families.

The minister also said that some goods in trucks stopped against the drivers' will could become unfit for use. In his assessment, this would lead to economic losses for businesses, industry workers and all citizens.

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In the area around the city of Cosenza in Calabria, most filling stations have completely run out of petrol and diesel fuel. Cosimo Rummo, head of the pasta company Rummo, said that supply blockades caused by protests in neighbouring Apulia are creating consequences that can no longer be endured for the continuous operation of production facilities.

Meeting with carriers

In Calabria, trucks stood on the shoulders of motorways, without completely blocking traffic but narrowing the carriageway and making travel more difficult. The protests are taking place alongside farmers' pickets that have been continuing for several days.

Pasquale Russo, head of the Conftrasporto carriers' confederation, said that the country's truck drivers could resort to a nationwide strike to draw attention to their problems. Italy's Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has called a meeting with representatives of the road transport sector in Rome for October 27. Representatives of the prime minister's office, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy are also planned to be invited to participate.

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