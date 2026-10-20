In Pakistan, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was the last among political forces to support the imposition of governor's rule and a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to him, the party initially advocated political dialogue, The Express Tribune reports.

Statement on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Memon said that the PPP had repeatedly urged the federal government to resolve disputes through negotiations. He also stated that the authorities could not leave the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unprotected from terrorists.

The minister claimed that the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not agree to the proposed measures and allegedly had sympathies for the Taliban and terrorists. This is a political statement by Memon, cited by the source without independent confirmation.

According to the publication, the state of emergency and governor's rule were declared on October 11 after talks between the government and the opposition yielded no results. Prior to this, on October 4, the PTI party began a march to Islamabad.

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Karachi transport projects

Memon made the statement while visiting the control center of the Green Line bus rapid transit system in Karachi. There, he received information about the system's operation, passenger traffic, and its integration with other transport projects.

According to the minister, the Sindh authorities are working on interchange connections between the Green, Red, Yellow, and Orange lines. He said that construction work is ongoing on certain sections of the Yellow Line, including bridges.

Memon also stated that after the Green Line came under provincial management, its daily passenger traffic increased from about 50,000 to 90,000 people. According to him, electric scooters, electric buses, and Pink Buses—buses for women—have appeared in Sindh over the past four to five years.

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