Poland’s Ministry of National Defense has rejected reports of a shortage of trained F-16 fighter jet pilots in the Polish Air Force. The ministry stated that the data presented in the publication do not reflect the actual personnel capacity of Poland’s military aviation.

As Interia reports, the Polish Defense Ministry’s response concerned an article by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper. The publication wrote that the number of pilots trained to fly F-16s stands at about 40, although, by its estimate, there should be more than 70.

The Defense Ministry’s position

Poland’s Defense Ministry stated that the country has significantly more pilots qualified to fly F-16s than suggested by the newspaper publication. At the same time, the ministry stressed that detailed data on the number of pilots assigned to individual types of aircraft should not be disclosed.

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The ministry also reported the development of a personnel training system for military aviation. It said that significantly more people are involved in this process than was stated in the article. In addition to pilots, officers performing tasks in other commands possess the required aviation qualifications.

What Rzeczpospolita wrote

According to Rzeczpospolita, the Polish Armed Forces have 47 F-16 fighter jets, while the standard requires at least 1.5 pilots per aircraft. Among the possible reasons for the shortage, the newspaper named the transition of some F-16 pilots to F-35 fighter jets.

The publication also discussed possible difficulties in using the potential of new procurements for the Polish army, including AH-64E Apache helicopters, which are to arrive in Poland in 2028. The Defense Ministry called for a responsible approach to disseminating information about the military, stating that incomplete or context-free data may lead to erroneous conclusions and be used in disinformation.

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