In Poland, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki intends to file an application to register his own political party. The possible political consequences of this step will be discussed with Member of the European Parliament Michał Dworczyk on a morning radio program, RMF24 reports.

Possible impact on PiS

One of the topics of the conversation will be the possible impact of Morawiecki's new project on the unity of the Law and Justice party (PiS), led by Jarosław Kaczyński. The hosts also plan to discuss who may join the new grouping and whether it can become genuine political competition for PiS.

Dworczyk will also be asked about relations between the Poland 2050 party and PiS. In particular, the discussion will concern the participation of Poland 2050 parliamentarians in the birthday celebration of PiS MP Marcin Ociepa and whether this may indicate political rapprochement.

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Security issues

The program will also address the shortage of trained F-16 fighter pilots in the Polish Air Force. The hosts intend to ask how prepared Poland is for real threats when it has modern equipment but an insufficient number of pilots.

Another topic will be the situation on NATO's eastern flank. Lithuania is increasing military patrols near the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast due to concerns about illegal border crossings by Russian deserters. The conversation is planned to discuss the risks for Poland in the event of a new wave of mobilization in Russia.

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