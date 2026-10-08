Sailor Teddy Young charged under National Security Act — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, 24-year-old Royal Navy serviceman Teddy Young has been charged under the UK National Security Act. The alleged offences include obtaining information for the benefit of a foreign state.

Arrest in Bedfordshire

Young was arrested at his home in Bedfordshire on October 6 following an investigation conducted by London counter-terrorism police. According to The Guardian, the alleged offences covered by the charges may have been committed between November 26, 2024, and May 21, 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Counter-terrorism police statement

Helen Flanagan, head of London counter-terrorism police, described the charges against a serving serviceman as very serious. She said that throughout the investigation, officers worked closely with the relevant operational units of the Ministry of Defence so that appropriate measures could be taken to reduce possible risks associated with the case.

Young's arrest and the charges brought against him are not linked to the recent investigation into an incident at RAF Fairford air base.

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