In Cyprus on Thursday, the European Parliament will hold a debate on tensions in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean, including what Parliament described as persistent Turkish provocations. The discussion is expected to be opened by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Cyprus Mail reports.

Topics of the debate

The European Parliament said that MEPs will consider the prolonged tensions in the region, including the actions and rhetoric of the Turkish government in the context of the need to comply with international law, the UN Charter and the principle of good neighbourly relations.

MEPs' speeches are expected to address unilateral claims in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean, challenges to the sovereignty of Greek islands, and actions directed against the Republic of Cyprus. They may also discuss the impact of these developments on efforts to find a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Disputes over airspace and energy

Greek authorities continue to report violations of the country's airspace by Turkey. According to the Greek military, seven Turkish aircraft violated the country's airspace on Tuesday: two F-16 fighter jets, a CN-235 surveillance aircraft and four drones.

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Turkey rejects this assessment because it does not recognise Greece's claim to all airspace within 10 nautical miles of its coast. Ankara says Athens' position, which claims broader airspace than its territorial waters, contradicts the statutes of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean are also linked to energy projects. Seabed surveys are planned between Crete and Cyprus for the laying of the Great Sea Interconnector cable, whose route Turkey considers to pass through its exclusive economic zone. At the same time, Turkey is conducting surveys between its territory and Cyprus for the construction of a gas pipeline. Earlier, Kaja Kallas called on Turkey to respect the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the UN General Assembly last month, said Ankara seeks to resolve existing issues on the basis of good neighbourly relations and international law. He also mentioned plans to convene a conference of leaders of eastern Mediterranean countries.

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