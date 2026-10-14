In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, that he does not support a preemptive strike on Iran before the election scheduled for October 27. He said this in an interview with Israeli Army Radio, The Hindu reports, citing Reuters.

Question about a possible strike

The question concerned the possibility of a preemptive strike and accusations from his political rivals, who claimed that the prime minister allegedly seeks a military confrontation before the election.

In response, Netanyahu said that such a move is neither convenient nor good.

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Warning to Tehran

At the same time, the Israeli prime minister warned Tehran and forces linked to it against striking Israel.

An AP photograph published with the article shows workers installing a Likud party election billboard in Jerusalem on October 14.

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