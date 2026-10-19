Germany’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador over attempted attacks on the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, and the head of the German-Israeli Society, Volker Beck. The Jerusalem Post reports.

German Foreign Ministry’s response

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it would not tolerate attacks on Jewish life and on people who defend it, including in Germany. The ministry also said that the attempted attacks on Schuster and Beck would have legal consequences.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry condemned Iran’s activities and said it would not allow it to threaten the country’s free society. The ministry added that it had previously advocated adding to the European Union’s terrorist list the individuals it calls organizers of Iranian assassination attempts in various countries around the world, as well as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sentences in the case

The summoning of the Iranian ambassador came four days after a German court sentenced two men to prison terms of up to eight and a half years for preparing to murder Schuster. The court said that one of them acted on instructions from the Iranian intelligence service.

Danish citizen Ali S. was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison for preparing murder and aggravated arson. Afghan citizen Tawab M. received four years and six months for participating in the plan. According to the court, at the beginning of 2025, Ali S. was tasked with gathering information about Schuster and Beck, as well as monitoring two Jewish grocery stores in Berlin. Germany’s federal prosecutors charged the men in May.

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