Poland’s Government Security Center (RCB) reported that Polish military aircraft were scrambled again on October 19 in response to yet another Russian airstrike on Ukrainian territory.

Residents of the border region in the Lublin Voivodeship were warned about military aircraft activity in Polish airspace and urged to follow official announcements.

Authorities emphasized that the situation is fully under control and that there is currently no direct threat to Polish territory. This was the second such incident in 24 hours, following a morning scramble of aircraft around 10:00 a.m.

Source: RCB.

As a reminder, Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on October 19 left parts of Ukraine without power and water.

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted yet another failure to warn partners about Russian ballistic missiles.

We should add that as a result of the Russian ballistic attack on the night of October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling on October 19.

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