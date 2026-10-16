Germany will spend €650 million to replenish its Patriot stockpiles

The Bundestag’s Budget Committee has approved the purchase of two U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to replenish the Bundeswehr’s stockpiles. This decision was made after Germany transferred the systems to Ukraine in 2025.

The total cost of the purchase will be approximately €650 million. Berlin will allocate hundreds of millions of euros for the new air defense systems, while another European country will finance a significant portion of the costs.

The German Defense Ministry explained that the new systems will be procured through the U.S. government under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, which facilitates intergovernmental sales of American weapons.

“After the Patriot fire units are transferred to Ukraine in 2025 to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, they will be repurchased through the U.S. government under the Foreign Military Sales program,” the ministry’s statement reads.

As the German trade publication Hartpunkt clarifies, the deal involves the purchase of two Patriot missile systems. Each system includes a command post, launchers, a radar station, and power supply equipment.

According to the publication, the total cost of the purchase will be approximately €650 million. Deliveries of components from the American manufacturer Raytheon are scheduled to begin as early as 2026 and be completed by 2028.

A key feature of the new order will be Norway’s participation. According to Hartpunkt, Norway will finance over €300 million, which represents a significant portion of the procurement cost.

In addition, after the contract is signed, Germany plans to make an advance payment of approximately €560 million, excluding import value-added tax.

As the publication notes, this payment is intended to ensure that the German order takes priority over orders from other countries.

Funding for the purchase will primarily come from Section 60 of the German federal budget. This section, in particular, provides for expenditures on military support for Ukraine. Separately, the Bundestag’s Budget Committee approved the purchase of specialized equipment for maintaining the Patriot systems.

This involves the purchase of 40 maintenance containers, with the option to order an additional 14 units. According to Hartpunkt, the total cost of this project is approximately €90 million. Delivery of the main batch of maintenance containers is scheduled for 2030.

This was reported with reference to the German Ministry of Defense.

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