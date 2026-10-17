Ukraine and the U.S. are preparing for a new meeting on ending the war

Ukraine continues to maintain contact with U.S. President Donald Trump’s team regarding an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. Negotiations are ongoing, and the parties are trying to arrange a meeting. According to the head of state, the Ukrainian negotiating team was in contact with the U.S. side the day before. In particular, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, spoke with Jared Kushner, a representative of the U.S. president. “Yesterday, our negotiating team was in contact; Umerov spoke with Kushner. They are arranging a meeting, and I am also ready to meet with them,” Zelenskyy noted.

The president explained that he had hoped to hold a meeting with the U.S. side in Brussels. However, they were unable to reach an agreement on that. At the same time, negotiations regarding the next meeting are ongoing.

Zelenskyy expects that within the week, the parties will be able to agree on the possibility and format of the talks. He has not yet specified a date or location for the meeting. According to the president, Ukraine supports continuing the dialogue with the U.S. and is exploring possible steps to end Russian aggression. One such step could be an energy ceasefire—an agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure. “We support the possibility of dialogue—anything to stop Putin—at least in the form of an energy ceasefire. Ideally, we would end this war completely, but we have to start somewhere. At the very least, we need to meet, and these meetings are being planned,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Thus, Ukraine and the U.S. continue to discuss further contacts. The Ukrainian side has stated its readiness for a meeting and supports the search for solutions that could serve as a step toward ending the war. At the same time, it is not yet known exactly when the talks will take place or whether agreements on an energy truce will be reached. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters this during a chat session.