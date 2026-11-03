In Germany, 670 antisemitic offenses classified as Islamist-motivated were registered in 2025. This is 6% more than in 2024, when there were 631 such cases, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing the federal government's response to a parliamentary inquiry.

Increase after October 7

The inquiry to the government was submitted by Green Party Bundestag member Lamya Kaddor. Parliamentary State Secretary Christoph de Vries cited data from the KPMD-PMK system for registering politically motivated crimes.

According to the data, 16 Islamist-motivated antisemitic crimes were recorded in the country in 2022. From January 1 to October 6, 2023, there were 33 such cases, while 331 were recorded during the three months after October 7. In 2024, their number almost doubled to 631, and in 2025 it stood at 670.

What offenses police recorded

WELT AM SONNTAG, which obtained a breakdown from Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office, reported that nearly half of the cases involved the use of symbols of banned organizations, including Hezbollah and the Islamic State group. Law enforcement also recorded antisemitic graffiti, insults and threats.

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The most serious case was a knife attack on a Spanish tourist at Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in February 2025. According to the BKA, it was classified as attempted murder; the attacker was a Syrian man.

Overall statistics

Overall, 6,548 antisemitic offenses across all ideological categories were registered in Germany in 2025. In 3,163 cases, or 48.3%, a connection to Israel was recorded. Right-wing extremism remained the largest ideological category.

Lamya Kaddor said there was a need to decisively counter Islamist antisemitism without placing Muslims under general suspicion. She stressed the need for effective prevention, reliable data and cooperation with Muslim communities. The government also noted that the German Islam Conference has paid special attention to combating antisemitism since 2011.

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