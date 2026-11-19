In Germany, the IG Metall trade union has announced 24-hour warning strikes at a number of enterprises in the metalworking and electrical industries. This is the first such escalation of a collective bargaining dispute since 2018, Der Spiegel reports.

Strikes at automotive enterprises

On Friday, a strike is planned at Audi's plant in Ingolstadt. Late on Thursday evening, BMW employees in Munich's Milbertshofen district are expected to temporarily stop work. Another company included in the DAX index is expected to join the action next week.

IG Metall also reported a strike at a facility of automotive components supplier ZF in the north of Rhineland-Palatinate. The union said that actions are to take place in all regions and various sectors of the metalworking and electrical industries, from automobile manufacturing to metalworking and mechanical engineering.

During 24-hour warning strikes, employees at selected enterprises stop work for the entire day, rather than for just several hours. For IG Metall, this is the final stage of escalation before a vote by union members and a possible open-ended strike. In 2018, such actions involved around 500,000 employees at 250 enterprises.

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Pay dispute

IG Metall accuses employers of not improving their offer of a 1.3% pay increase. The union is demanding a 5% increase, saying that the proposed level would mean real losses for workers.

It also says that employers rejected its proposal for wage concessions at individual enterprises in exchange, among other things, for employment guarantees. Audi's works council said that employers are trying to weaken collective agreements and other labor gains, including the 35-hour working week, holiday pay and Christmas bonuses.

Employers, for their part, warn of losses amounting to millions and a further weakening of the country's economic situation. Lena Sträbele, a negotiator for the Nordmetall employers' association, called the planned 24-hour strikes unnecessary and harmful, stressing that companies seek to preserve and strengthen the sectoral collective bargaining system.

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