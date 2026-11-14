Building collapse near Nairobi kills at least 6 people — RMF24

In Syokimau near Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, part of an eight-storey building under construction collapsed. At least six people were killed, RMF24 reports.

Workers trapped under rubble

The tragedy occurred on Friday before noon. According to a preliminary report by rescue services, the building’s floor slab collapsed first, after which part of the structure fell. Workers were trapped under the rubble.

Initially, the Kenya Red Cross reported that three people had been rescued and that one worker was missing. Later, information emerged that five people had been pulled alive from beneath the debris. All those injured were taken to hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Firefighters and specialised teams took part in the search-and-rescue operation. MP Patrick Makau, who represents the constituency where the collapse occurred, wrote on social media: “Every second counts.”

The number of collapses in the country is increasing

According to the state-run Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis, between five and 14 building collapses were recorded annually in the country in 2020–2025. From January to mid-November this year, 25 such incidents occurred, killing 38 people.

Among the causes of construction accidents in Kenya are poor-quality work and materials, insufficient oversight, and errors in structural designs.

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