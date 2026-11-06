In his youth, Viktor Orbán likely provided information about his colleagues to the communist regime’s secret services. According to current speculation, the originals of these reports may be stored in Moscow.

This is reported in an investigation by Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Páni.

Szabolcs cites testimony from former Hungarian Prime Minister Miklós Németh, who headed the government from 1988 to 1990.

In a statement dated March 30, 2026, Németh recalls a meeting that took place shortly before the first free elections to the National Assembly in March 1990.

According to him, then-Defense Minister Ferenc Kárpáti handed him three original, handwritten, and signed intelligence reports that were allegedly Orbán’s.

These reports contained Orbán’s observations regarding his fellow conscripts during his military service in Zalaegerszeg, specifically regarding their behavior, as well as their political, sexual, and religious views.

However, Németh noted that he had no way of verifying the author’s identity or the authenticity of the handwriting and signature, although he believed he recognized them. He returned the documents to Karpati and did not keep any copies.

The documents subsequently disappeared, so their current whereabouts are unknown. A spokesperson for Orbán, whom the journalist contacted, called the information “fake news.”

Miklós Németh shared his information after the change in government in Hungary, when it became possible due to changes in the law.

According to Németh, who has since retired, he had been waiting in recent years for changes in the law that would allow him to make the materials in his possession public.

And in September, after the Hungarian government passed a law expanding access to government documents, he transferred these materials to the archives.

Source: Szabolcs Panyi

As a reminder, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán consider running for the position of UN Secretary-General.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga commented on the idea of nominating former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General.

Meanwhile, France has spoken out against Orbán’s candidacy for the position of UN Secretary-General.

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