Pope Leo XIV voted in the US midterm elections, sending his ballot by mail to Chicago. The Holy See Press Office reported this on October 30, according to ANSA English.

Voting by mail

The press office said that, as a citizen of the United States, the pontiff exercised his right to vote whenever he had the opportunity. It confirmed that this time he sent his ballot by mail to Chicago. The Vatican called this a continuation of the Pope's established practice of civic participation.

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Participation in democratic processes

The Holy See Press Office also reported that during the years he lived in Peru, Pope Leo XIV voted whenever he had the opportunity. According to the office, the pontiff believes that citizens' participation in democratic processes is both a right and a duty. The statement did not specify any other details of his voting in the US midterm elections.

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