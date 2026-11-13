Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in the territory of his former Diocese of Chiclayo in Peru. Around half a million people took part in the service on the desert plain of Pampas de Pimentel near the city, RMF24 reports.

Return to his former diocese

Leo XIV was Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023. According to the Vatican, which cited local authorities, around one million people greeted him along the route of the papal motorcade from the airport and in the city itself. Some of those present held flags reading “Welcome home.”

Before the Mass began, the pontiff spent a long time driving through the sectors, greeting the faithful. In his homily, he thanked the residents of Chiclayo for their love, support and prayers, including prayers for his health. A month earlier, the pope underwent surgery to remove a lung tumor.

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A call for mercy and action

During the service, Leo XIV stressed that proclaiming faith must be linked to love for one’s neighbor and assistance for people in need. He noted that love must be expressed in actions and respect for others, and also spoke about the connection between the Gospel and the desire to change social structures.

The pope also said that the transmission of faith has almost completely ceased in some regions of the world. According to him, this requires courage in confronting religious indifference, materialism and selfishness. The Mass was held in hot weather, so firefighters sprayed the attendees with water. Polish missionaries serving in Peru were among the participants in the service.

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