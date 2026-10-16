On October 8, Ethiopia’s parliament unanimously approved the government lineup proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed: 22 ministers and a deputy prime minister. The Rio Times reports.

Government powers

Under Ethiopia’s 1994 constitution, supreme executive authority belongs to the prime minister and the Council of Ministers. They are accountable to the House of People’s Representatives, the lower house of parliament.

The Council of Ministers may determine the structure of ministries, prepare the annual federal budget, conduct fiscal and monetary policy, and handle foreign policy matters. The prime minister heads the government, proposes ministerial candidates to parliament, oversees the federal administration, and appoints senior civil servants. He also nominates candidates for chief justice and auditor general for approval by lawmakers.

Key appointments

The Ministry of Finance was headed by Fitsum Aseffa, who had previously led the Ministry of Planning for eight years. The agency prepares the federal budget, concludes agreements on external loans and aid, manages state financial assets, and prepares state-owned companies for privatization.

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The Ministry of Revenue, led by Aynalem Niguse, handles tax collection, customs control, tax incentives for investors, and the verification of tax documentation. Yasmine Wohabrebbi became minister of trade and regional integration. This ministry is responsible for trade agreements, export support, business licensing, and import quality control.

The Ministry of Mining, headed by Alemtsahay Paulos, issues licenses for the exploration and extraction of minerals, oil, and natural gas. Gedion Timoteos began a second term as head of the foreign affairs ministry.

Bill on ministries

On October 7, parliament considered a bill on the names and powers of federal bodies. According to local media, it has been proposed to rename the Ministry of Planning as the Ministry of National Strategy, as well as to create a Ministry of Youth and Sports and restore the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

At the same time, the full text of the bill has not been made public. Therefore, the final distribution of functions among ministries and information on the document’s final adoption by parliament remain unknown.

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