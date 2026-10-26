Jovo Bakic, a representative of the “Student List” movement, stated that Serbia will not join sanctions against Russia and will not give up Russian gas, despite the European Commission’s demands.

“We respect Russia as a great power, a partner of historical importance to us, and in many cases, a protector. There will be no change in this regard,” Bakic emphasized.

He added that sanctions imposed by Serbia would not change the situation but would carry negative symbolic significance.

Meanwhile, former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić had previously stated that the country might impose sanctions against Russia in March or April of next year.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated the “Students Win” (Student List) on its victory in Serbia’s parliamentary elections and stated that Berlin would actively support the country’s European path.

In Serbia, according to preliminary results of the early parliamentary elections, the opposition Students Win list received 52.54% of the vote. The coalition led by former President Aleksandar Vučić received 39.29%. Vucic acknowledged the victory of the “Students Win” list.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacted to the results of the parliamentary elections in Serbia by congratulating the “Student List” on its victory.

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