European leaders plan to call for tougher sanctions against Russia during Thursday’s summit. According to Politico, this could exacerbate disagreements with Donald Trump, who just a few days earlier had agreed with Vladimir Putin to ease restrictions on Russian diesel fuel exports.

According to a recent draft of a joint statement obtained by the publication, the leaders plan to call for additional sanctions and measures targeting Moscow’s oil revenues at the European Council meeting. EU governments reject Trump’s claim that he has managed to secure an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine.

“While Trump seeks to lower fuel prices in the U.S. by allowing an increase in Russian diesel fuel on global markets, European leaders maintain that limiting the Kremlin’s energy revenues remains a key factor in forcing Putin to end the war,” Politico emphasizes.

Prior to this, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act in connection with the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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