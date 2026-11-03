In Warsaw, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska appealed to Poland’s National Police Headquarters, demanding the removal of protesters from the Constitutional Tribunal building. This was reported by RMF24. The judge justified her appeal with security considerations for participants in the General Assembly of Constitutional Tribunal judges, scheduled for November 3.

Police position

According to the outlet, the Chief Commander of Police left Korwin-Piotrowska’s appeal without consideration. Police leadership believes there are no grounds for removing the participants in the demonstration.

The protest outside the Constitutional Tribunal has been ongoing for several weeks. It was registered with Warsaw City Hall, and the demonstration itself is being held legally. Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski could decide to end it if relevant grounds existed. According to RMF24, no such decision has been made.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Judges’ assembly and the quorum dispute

The General Assembly of Constitutional Tribunal judges was due to begin at 3:30 p.m. Its purpose is to adopt the court’s revenue and expenditure plan for next year. This plan was not included in the draft budget because the assembly of judges had previously been unable to approve it, including due to the lack of a quorum.

Poland’s Constitution provides that the Constitutional Tribunal consists of 15 judges. The law stipulates that the General Assembly adopts decisions by an absolute majority of votes in the presence of at least two-thirds of the total number of judges, meaning 10 people when the court is at full strength. At the same time, the parties to the political and legal dispute assess differently how many judges should be counted to determine a quorum.

Read us on