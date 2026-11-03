German police search homes in case involving 12 suspects — Der Spiegel

In Germany, police are conducting searches in several federal states as part of an investigation into the possible formation of a criminal group. Law enforcement officers are searching homes in, among other places, Zwickau, Dresden, Leipzig, Saalfeld, Bremen and Hamburg.

Suspicions concerning 12 men

As Der Spiegel reports, authorities suspect 12 men of forming a criminal group. According to investigators, they may have sought to achieve their goals through crimes, including inflicting bodily harm and damaging property.

According to the Saxony State Criminal Police Office, arrest warrants have been issued for some of the suspects. Law enforcement officials did not disclose details about these individuals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Course of the investigation

A law enforcement spokesperson confirmed to the publication that the case is being handled by the special investigative group Soko Linx. This indicates suspicion of a possible far-left extremist background to the case. The purpose of the searches is to seize evidence, including data storage devices and mobile phones.

The investigation is being conducted by the Dresden Public Prosecutor's Office and the Police Centre for Combating Terrorism and Extremism of the Saxony State Criminal Police Office.

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