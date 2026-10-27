According to unofficial information from RMF24, Poland plans to submit an application to the European Commission on Friday for the first disbursement of funds for specific projects under the SAFE programme. The amount is approximately €6 billion, confirmed Polish Deputy Defence Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka.

Disbursement for defence projects

In May, Poland already received an advance payment of around €6.6 billion. This amounted to 15% of the total €43.7 billion in funding allocated to the country under SAFE.

The new application concerns funds that will be calculated on the basis of specific defence projects. The Polish side must provide Brussels with a report on the programme’s implementation.

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Contracts worth 124 billion zlotys

Defence contracts with a total value of nearly 124 billion zlotys have already been concluded under SAFE. Poland’s Armament Agency signed 39 agreements and 12 annexes to them worth 120 billion zlotys.

Another 16 agreements worth 3.4 billion zlotys were concluded for the needs of the Cyberspace Forces. According to Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, 99.5% of the Armament Agency’s orders are carried out by Polish defence industry enterprises, while all contracts for the Cyberspace Forces were awarded to Polish companies.

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