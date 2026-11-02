In Poland, police have launched a special operation in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship and Podlachia, strengthening security near the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast — an aggressor state. Military personnel, border guards and special services have been involved in the operation. This was reported by RMF24, citing Polish Chief Police Commander Marek Boroń.

Warning of possible sabotage

According to Boroń, last week Polish authorities received a warning from Poland’s Military Intelligence Service and allied services. They reported the risk of sabotage activities on the border with Russia, including the possible illegal crossing of the border by armed groups.

The police chief said that the operation is preventive in nature and is linked to the situation surrounding sabotage, subversion and hybrid actions. Its coordination center operates at the National Police Headquarters, while the voivodeship police headquarters in Olsztyn and Białystok are also involved.

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Additional forces deployed to the border

Police officers from headquarters in several voivodeships were sent to border areas to reinforce duty shifts. Police counterterrorism units are also taking part in the measures. According to Marek Boroń, the services must ensure the safety of residents of border areas, institutions and facilities that may be under threat.

The Chief Police Commander separately denied that the mobilization of forces was connected to the crisis surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal.

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