Jonathan Urich, a senior aide and personal media adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met at least twice in July 2024 with senior Qatari official Ali al-Tawadi. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Israel’s N12 television channel and Urich’s testimony given during questioning at Lahav 433 in May 2025.

Investigators’ questions about the meetings

According to N12, Urich’s business partner Israel “Srulik” Einhorn and lobbyist Jay Footlik were also present at one of these meetings. Urich had previously denied knowing Footlik or meeting with him.

During questioning, investigators referred to testimony from a former senior Mossad official identified by the letter S. He claimed that Urich and Einhorn met with al-Tawadi at least twice; al-Tawadi was described in the testimony as being responsible for Qatar’s Israel portfolio. According to S, Urich and Einhorn presented their ideas during these meetings.

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Urich said he did not remember presenting anything at any meetings. He did not accuse the former Mossad official of lying, but said he needed to refresh his memory. When an investigator clarified that the meetings in question had taken place after October 7, Urich replied that this was so if the investigator said so.

Connection to the Qatargate investigation

N12 reported that these meetings were not part of an official assignment from Israel. Netanyahu had previously testified that Urich had not informed him either about his ties to Qatar or about meetings with al-Tawadi.

Urich is one of the key suspects in the Qatargate investigations. According to the Jerusalem Post, the case concerns alleged corruption in the prime minister’s office and the possible influence of Qatar-linked individuals on Netanyahu’s inner circle.

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