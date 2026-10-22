More than half of U.S. citizens believe Trump's actions warrant impeachment — Politico

According to a new public opinion poll, 54% of Americans believe that U.S. President Donald Trump has committed offenses that could serve as grounds for his impeachment.

According to the results, 81% of voters who plan to support the Democrats in the midterm congressional elections, and a quarter of Republican voters who plan to cast a ballot—believe that Trump has committed offenses that should lead to impeachment proceedings.

More than 41% of respondents said he used the office of the presidency to gain financial benefit for himself or his family.

One-third of those surveyed believe that Democrats should first and foremost investigate how he enriched himself, while another third believe they should focus on investigating his harsh measures against immigrants.

At the same time, a majority of people from both political camps noted that Trump’s first two impeachments had no effect on the president or his political course. More Americans believe that another impeachment would make Trump more popular (24%) than less popular (18%).

Democratic voters are also divided on whether their candidates should raise the issue of impeachment during the campaign for the midterm elections. Forty-three percent of those surveyed believe they should announce plans for impeachment, even if it costs Democrats votes, while 41% favor avoiding the topic if it helps them win the election.

It is worth noting that the U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump twice during his first term—once in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again in 2021 for inciting an insurrection during the storming of the Capitol. Just one presidential cycle later, he returned to the White House with 312 electoral votes.

To impeach a U.S. president, this decision must be approved by both houses of Congress—a majority of the House of Representatives (218 votes) and two-thirds of the Senate (67 votes). To date, no president in U.S. history has been removed from office through this process.

The poll was conducted by Politico between October 16 and 19.

President Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 36% — The Guardian.

The poll showed a decline in trust among AAPI Americans toward Trump and Republicans — South China Morning Post.

A poll revealed Americans’ attitudes toward Trump’s policies.

The poll showed how Ukrainians feel about Trump.

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