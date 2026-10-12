The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia renewed its security alert for the third consecutive day on October 12 following a series of attacks on the kingdom’s airports. The diplomatic mission urged US citizens to exercise extreme caution when using the country’s major airports.

Restrictions for US personnel

As Anadolu Agency reports, the US mission issued security alerts on October 10, 11 and 12. The latest alert mentions additional attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an attack targeting King Fahd Airport in Dammam on Sunday.

US government personnel in Saudi Arabia require special permission to use King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, as well as airports in Jeddah and Dammam.

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The embassy warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions. Travelers were advised to check flight status directly with airlines and airports and to consider private cars, trains or buses as alternatives to air travel.

Other recommendations and consequences of the attacks

US government personnel are also prohibited from approaching the border with Yemen closer than 32 kilometers. They require special permission to travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, as well as to the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif. US citizens were advised to follow local media and comply with Saudi authorities’ instructions in the event of an air attack.

According to Saudi authorities and diplomatic sources, 14 people were killed and another 320 were injured in attacks on the Riyadh airport over the weekend. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government blamed the Houthis for the attacks on civilian airports and said it intended to respond firmly.

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