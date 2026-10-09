Montenegro's Prime Minister Vowed to Defend European Integration Following the Arrest of the Head of Rybar

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić stated that the arrest of Mikhail Zvinchuk, the founder of the Russian propaganda project “Ribar,” is linked to the protection of the country’s national interests and its European future. The operation took place on the morning of October 9 in the city of Risan with the participation of the police and Montenegro’s National Security Agency.

According to Spajić, the country is facing attempts at hybrid influence and destabilization, so state institutions must respond to such threats.

“The message of this successful operation is clear: our institutions are doing their job, Montenegro is defending its own interests, and no one can threaten our European future,” the prime minister stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that existing suspicions must be thoroughly investigated, and possible connections must be assessed in a broader context. Spajić urged people not to jump to conclusions, but also not to view the situation naively. He declined to disclose details that should remain within the purview of the intelligence services.

According to local media reports, five people were detained during the operation in Risan. Among them are Mykhailo Zvinchuk, his wife Valeria, and three others. Law enforcement officials are investigating the detainees’ possible involvement in the activities of the “Rybary” network in Montenegro.

“Rybary” is a Russian information project known for its coverage of the war against Ukraine and the dissemination of pro-Russian narratives. Zvinchuk is subject to British sanctions. The British government links him to activities aimed at spreading Russian influence abroad. These allegations represent the position of the British authorities, and the circumstances of the current investigation in Montenegro have yet to be established.

The arrest took place against the backdrop of Montenegro’s efforts to accelerate its accession to the European Union. In early October, Spajić stated that the government intends to close all negotiation chapters by the end of 2026 and seek EU membership by 2028.

At present, there is insufficient publicly available information to definitively establish the role of each of the detainees or to conclude that the allegations have been substantiated. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Milojko Spajić

As a reminder, the head of the Russian pro-war channel “Ribar” was detained in Montenegro.

Earlier, OpenAI blocked a network of ChatGPT accounts linked to the Russian Z-channel “Ribar.”

Meanwhile, Medvedev issued threats against Europeans and Americans following the detention of the Russian propagandist.

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