Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs stated that even small savings on Europeans’ everyday expenses could help finance support for Ukraine. According to him, it would be enough for every European to drink just one less beer per year.

Andris Kulbergs illustrated his point using the example of the cost of a single drink. He believes that such a small saving for an individual can make a difference when it comes to millions of Europeans.

“One less beer per year for every European” would help cover the costs of the war effort, he said.

“That one beer is simply an expense [for EU citizens]. For them, it’s a cost of living. We drink less, their lives are saved,” he said. “It’s that simple.”

Kulbergs’ statement came on the eve of the EU leaders’ summit, one of whose main objectives is to advance negotiations on the European Union’s next seven-year budget.

Over the course of two days, leaders plan to discuss a wide range of issues: from energy prices and trade with China to support for Ukraine, maritime security, and migration.

Budget negotiations remain a serious challenge for European Council President António Costa. At the same time, EU member states have softened their previous commitments to reach an agreement by December. Significant differences still remain between the parties.

On Thursday, October 15, discussions were set to begin with the issue of competitiveness. Other priorities included the rapid rise in energy prices and EU climate regulations.

Leaders then planned to move on to relations with China and calls to strengthen trade protections for the European market. Later in the day, they were scheduled to review Ireland’s revised budget proposals.

The issue of Ukraine was also raised during the pre-summit meeting of the European People’s Party (EPP).

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani once again advocated for the appointment of a special envoy from the European Union who would engage Russia in negotiations regarding Ukraine. According to Politico, Rome has been pushing for this initiative for about a year.

When asked whether European Council President António Costa could take on such a role, Tajani called him “an important figure.”

At the same time, the Italian politician stressed that Europe needs a separate representative authorized to conduct negotiations.

“A spokesperson who can negotiate”—that is how Tajani described the desired role of a special envoy, warning that without such a representative, the EU’s foreign policy would appear weak.

Kulbergs made these remarks on October 15 while en route to the European Union leaders’ summit, according to Politico.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that achieving peace remains the country’s key goal, and that only the unity of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe can stop Russian aggression. At the same time, the head of state expressed concern over Washington’s decisions regarding Starlink and explained how Ukraine could increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

American billionaire Elon Musk responded to criticism over problems with Starlink’s operation on the front lines in Ukraine. After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the SpaceX CEO to rectify the situation, Musk posted a series of messages on the social media platform X, in which he once again spoke about the need for peace between Ukraine and Russia and supported users who had criticized European politicians for their statements directed at him.

Ukraine is counting on receiving legally binding security guarantees from the United States, which would provide for a specific military response in the event of a new Russian attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that a ceasefire alone is not enough to ensure lasting peace. In his view, U.S. commitments must be clearly defined and approved by the U.S. Congress.

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