On Qeshm Island in southern Iran, 28-year-old mother of two Maryam Yarmohammadi died on October 5. According to Deutsche Welle, the woman was attacked with knives by her brother and husband in the morning hours. She sustained severe injuries and died shortly afterward in hospital. Both men were detained.

Reaction of relatives

According to media reports, around 50 relatives gathered outside the hospital and protested against the detention of the deceased woman's husband and brother. They allegedly believed that death was the least severe punishment Yarmohammadi deserved.

It is unknown what exactly prompted the accusations against the woman. At the same time, DW notes that the circumstances of the case show signs of a so-called honor killing — violence justified by alleged “dishonor” brought upon the family.

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Protection of women and legislation

Rezvan Moghadam, a representative of the Campaign to Stop Honor Killings, said that there was no activist or local group in the region where Yarmohammadi died that could have provided her with support. According to her, public networks have in some cases helped move women facing violence to a safe place and find them shelter.

Iranian criminal law provides for the principle of retribution for certain crimes, including murder: the victim's relatives may demand retribution, which can lead to the death penalty, or forgive the perpetrator. Critics point to a conflict of interest in honor killing cases when the suspect is himself among the relatives who can influence decisions on punishment or forgiveness.

Data on femicides

According to a 2020 study by Iran's Police Academy, in some traditionally conservative provinces in the west and south of the country, honor killings accounted for up to 45% of all murders. In March 2025, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran reported that in 2024, at least 179 women were killed by men within their own families; these cases were recorded as femicides.

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