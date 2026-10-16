In Cyprus, the tender board unanimously rejected both bids for the design and construction of the first phase of the road between Paphos and Polis Chrysochous. Transport Minister Evi Tsolaki informed the parliamentary finance committee of this, calling the decision expected, Cyprus Mail reports.

One bid was rejected due to the absence of important documentation, while the other was rejected because its cost significantly exceeded the project's initial estimate.

Bids tens of millions of euros more expensive

The lowest bid was submitted by Cyfield Construction — €124.85 million excluding VAT. Araco Construction, in a joint venture with Geostroy, offered €128.94 million.

The ministry had estimated the cost of the work at €90.2 million. Thus, the bids exceeded the estimated amount by €34.65 million and €38.74 million respectively — by approximately 40%. When the bids were made public in April, the ministry explained the gap by the overall rise in construction and material costs in recent years.

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Authorities consider another implementation route

The tender provided for the design and construction of an approximately 15.5-kilometre section from Ayia Marinouda to Stroumpi. The road was planned to open with two lanes and provision for expansion to four. The initial plan also included five bridges, two tunnels, four overpasses and 12 underpasses.

According to Tsolaki, the government is not abandoning the construction of the road. She convened a meeting to discuss further options, including the construction of a four-lane highway. The Department of Public Works submitted its proposals on 16 September, and the minister is to determine the possible costs and work schedule.

The original schedule envisaged completing the road by January 2026, but that deadline has already passed. MPs criticised the progress of the project during the committee meeting and called for an alternative plan with realistic timelines.

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