Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she will not form an alliance with politician Roberto Vannacci ahead of the parliamentary elections due next year. She said she would ask Italians for a clear mandate to continue the government's work without blackmail from potential partners, ANSA English reports.

Meloni's position

Meloni answered a question from journalist and writer Bruno Vespa about why she does not plan to join forces with Vannacci. Her response was included in Vespa's new book, “History of the Second Republic: From Berlusconi to Meloni, From Prodi to Schlein,” which Mondadori-Rai Libri is due to publish on Monday.

The head of government said she did not accept blackmail before coming to power, did not allow herself to be blackmailed while in government, and does not intend to do so in the future. According to her, she wants to return to government together with the current center-right forces, supplemented by new civic movements that are currently taking shape.

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Ratings of Vannacci's party

Vannacci's new political force, National Future (FnV), has recently gained around 8% support, according to polls. Pollsters believe he could become a key player in the election: in their assessment, Meloni's alliance could lose to center-left forces if she does not join forces with him.

Vannacci promotes a far-right agenda, including the idea of remigration, which Meloni considers too radical. The day before, he said that 80% of his program coincides with the program Meloni had in 2018.

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