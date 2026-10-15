Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told parliament that the government will seriously consider the possibility of equipping the country’s Self-Defense Forces with nuclear-powered submarines. She linked the issue to increased military activity by neighboring countries.

Need to strengthen surveillance

As Anadolu Agency reports, Takaichi said that Japan’s military faces significant limitations in intelligence gathering and surveillance in the Pacific Ocean. According to her, strengthening defense capabilities is an urgent priority.

The prime minister also said that Tokyo will study the experience of partners, including Australia and South Korea, when assessing the proposal. Australia has already committed to acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier this month, Takaichi told lawmakers that a decision on the type of propulsion system for submarines had not yet been made.

Legislative restrictions

Japanese legislation restricts the use of nuclear energy to peaceful purposes, and previous governments have maintained that nuclear propulsion cannot be used on submarines of the Self-Defense Forces. Japan also adheres to the Three Non-Nuclear Principles, which prohibit possessing, producing, and introducing nuclear weapons.

According to the agency, government officials are considering including nuclear-powered submarines among the options in Japan’s revised national security and defense documents, which are due to be prepared later this year.

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