Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten sharply criticized the US decision to livestream an execution in The Hague. He called the practice “truly absurd,” Politico reports.

Execution scheduled for December 3

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the US military plans to carry out a public execution for the first time in modern history. Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan, who was convicted of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009, is to be executed on December 3. The Pentagon said the execution would be broadcast live.

Jetten noted that he has not personally discussed the matter with the United States recently. At the same time, he suggested that if there are contacts, including at the foreign ministry level, the Netherlands will express its dissatisfaction.

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Responsibility of platforms

The head of the Dutch government believes that social media platforms in Europe should prevent the broadcast from being distributed and shown on their platforms. At the same time, he expressed doubt that this could be fully prevented.

According to Jetten, if the video nevertheless appears on European social media, a large number of complaints will be filed, as European legislation requires platforms to moderate violent content. Irish media regulator Coimisiún na Meán explained that video platforms allowing materials depicting unjustified violence must apply effective age verification so that children would generally be unable to view them. The regulator is also investigating possible violations of online safety rules by platform X over inadequate age verification.

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