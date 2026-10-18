Violent anti-government protests have continued for a sixth day in Albania's capital, Tirana. Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has been in office since 2013 and is now serving a fourth term, rejected demands for his resignation, Al Jazeera reports.

Clashes near the Ministry of Education

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered outside the Ministry of Education building, chanting, “Rama, resign.” After a tense standoff, police used rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas to contain the crowd.

Shops and institutions in the city center closed their doors and windows with metal shutters. Municipal workers cleared paving stones so that protesters could not use them during the unrest. According to local media, protesters attacked government institutions and police, including the Ministry of Education building and the area near the head of government's office.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protesters' demands and Rama's position

Demonstrators are demanding improvements in education, more jobs, an end to alleged corruption and Rama's resignation. Albanian journalist Lindita Karadaku noted that both the prime minister and the young protesters are determined not to give in, while further developments remain unclear.

During a live broadcast on social media, Rama said that the government was not under threat, but suggested that the unrest could affect Albania's path toward European Union membership. The country hopes to join the EU by 2030. The prime minister also said he was ready to discuss students' justified demands, including the cost of education, but stressed that those responsible for property damage must be held accountable.

According to a report by Albania's Ministry of Health released on Sunday morning, 65 people were injured, including 37 police officers; 12 of those injured were hospitalized. Since Tuesday, 272 people have been injured in the clashes, including 169 law enforcement officers.

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