Thai PM orders checks of suspicious land plots — Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed provincial governors to inspect by the end of December land plots that may be illegally owned by foreigners through nominees. This was reported by Bangkok Post. Based on the results of the inspection, authorities may initiate the cancellation of ownership documents.

Verification of beneficial owners

At the launch of a government campaign in Bangkok, Charnvirakul said local officials must identify not only the persons listed in land documents, but also the actual owners or beneficiaries of the plots. According to him, this will make it possible to take legal action against those responsible.

The prime minister said possible measures include the forced sale of land in order to prevent it from being transferred from one nominee to another. The government has also prepared legal procedures that may provide for deportation, revocation of Thai citizenship, as well as action in money laundering and tax evasion cases.

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More than 13,000 suspicious cases

Somchai Leelanoi, director-general of the Land Department, said an initial inspection identified 13,088 parties linked to suspicious land ownership schemes. These include 1,550 companies that, according to the department, may have illegal foreign equity participation, while 11,538 parties are suspected of holding land on behalf of foreigners.

Officials estimate that the inspection may result in the forced sale of land plots with a total area of 5,467 rai, or about 8.75 square kilometres. Their combined value is estimated at 14.01 billion baht. Earlier this month, law enforcement officers raided 17 locations in four upscale residential complexes in Bangkok as part of a campaign against illegal foreign ownership of real estate; 11 suspects, including Chinese citizens, were detained, and assets worth more than 6 billion baht were seized.

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